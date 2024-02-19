New study finds length of cold spells decreasing in the U.S., including Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – A study from Climate Central shows that 98% of the U.S. experiences shorter cold streaks now than we did decades ago.

Across the 240 stations surveyed, Roanoke ranked in the top five for the sharpest decrease - an average of 13 days per winter.

Cold streaks have gotten shorter in the Roanoke Valley in the last several decades.

According to Climate Central, a “cold streak” is described as back-to-back days of below-average temperatures during the winter.

A reduction in the length of cold streaks can have consequences during the winter season and after.

This past weekend has been great for winter recreation like skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing.

However, shorter cold streaks could also reduce how long some resorts are open.

This has also cut down on maple syrup production (at times) in Highland County.

We did a story at one sugar orchard a few years ago, and they told us how warmer winters cut into how much syrup they make.

Whenever it starts to warm up early (in February and March), this can also lead to more mosquitoes and a longer allergy season.

Mosquitoes can arrive earlier and leave later when there's a reduction in cold streaks.

Some of you may not like the cold, but it does serve a purpose in our corner of the Commonwealth.