Parts of the area to hit 80° for the first time in 2024 Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – A stretch of warm weather continues (and peaks) Thursday, as high temperatures climb into the 70s to near 80°. On average, the first 80° day of the year happens on March 30th in the Roanoke Valley, so this would be a couple weeks ahead of schedule.

Unseasonable warmth continues Thursday ahead of hit-or-miss showers Friday.

We’ll be a few degrees shy of that Friday. A decaying storm cluster will result in scattered showers at the bus stop.

A few showers will be possible Friday morning.

Beyond that, a few more hit-or-miss showers or claps of thunder will be possible from about 6 p.m. to midnight Friday.

A few more hit-or-miss showers will be possible Friday evening.

The front that produces this hit-or-miss activity will sag south of the area for the weekend, leaving us mostly dry. We’ll be mild both Saturday and on St. Patrick’s Day.

Afternoons will stay mild St. Patrick's Day weekend.

A reinforcing cold front will then bring a shot of cold air, gusty wind and west-slope snow to the area Monday and Tuesday of next week.

A shot of colder air returns Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings have the potential to bring another freeze to the area.

Temperatures dip close to (if not below) freezing next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

