Parts of the area to hit 80° for the first time in 2024 Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – A stretch of warm weather continues (and peaks) Thursday, as high temperatures climb into the 70s to near 80°. On average, the first 80° day of the year happens on March 30th in the Roanoke Valley, so this would be a couple weeks ahead of schedule.
We’ll be a few degrees shy of that Friday. A decaying storm cluster will result in scattered showers at the bus stop.
Beyond that, a few more hit-or-miss showers or claps of thunder will be possible from about 6 p.m. to midnight Friday.
The front that produces this hit-or-miss activity will sag south of the area for the weekend, leaving us mostly dry. We’ll be mild both Saturday and on St. Patrick’s Day.
A reinforcing cold front will then bring a shot of cold air, gusty wind and west-slope snow to the area Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings have the potential to bring another freeze to the area.
We’ve laid this cold front out in more detail in an article we wrote Wednesday morning.