Parts of the area to hit 80° for the first time in 2024 Thursday afternoon

Unseasonable warmth continues Thursday ahead of hit-or-miss showers Friday.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – A stretch of warm weather continues (and peaks) Thursday, as high temperatures climb into the 70s to near 80°. On average, the first 80° day of the year happens on March 30th in the Roanoke Valley, so this would be a couple weeks ahead of schedule.

We’ll be a few degrees shy of that Friday. A decaying storm cluster will result in scattered showers at the bus stop.

A few showers will be possible Friday morning.

Beyond that, a few more hit-or-miss showers or claps of thunder will be possible from about 6 p.m. to midnight Friday.

A few more hit-or-miss showers will be possible Friday evening.

The front that produces this hit-or-miss activity will sag south of the area for the weekend, leaving us mostly dry. We’ll be mild both Saturday and on St. Patrick’s Day.

Afternoons will stay mild St. Patrick's Day weekend.

A reinforcing cold front will then bring a shot of cold air, gusty wind and west-slope snow to the area Monday and Tuesday of next week.

A shot of colder air returns Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings have the potential to bring another freeze to the area.

Temperatures dip close to (if not below) freezing next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

We’ve laid this cold front out in more detail in an article we wrote Wednesday morning.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

