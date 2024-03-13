Looking Ahead: Another strong cold front to bring a wintry feel to the first day of spring

Colder air marches into Virginia for the first day of spring.

ROANOKE, Va. – If there’s one thing about March weather, it is common to see large and chaotic temperature swings.

Even still, it may seem ironic that the first day of spring will likely be colder than the most recent winter solstice.

Love the science of weather? Have more than just the daily highs and lows sent to your inbox every week Email Address Click here to sign up

The 2024 spring equinox will likely be colder than the 2023 winter solstice.

I did some data digging and found that that’s happened 21 times in the last 112 years (19% of the time).

The last time it happened was when the winter solstice of 2018 was slightly warmer than the spring equinox of 2019.

The most extreme example is when the winter solstice of 1949 was 25° warmer than the following spring equinox.

On average, the spring equinox is colder than the previous winter solstice once every five years.

In addition to the cold, the wind will get going once again early next week. This is common when temperatures drop quickly, as it signifies a change in air pressure.

Air naturally flows from high pressure to low pressure. The stronger the pressure difference, the bigger the drop in temperature and the stronger the wind becomes.

Wind gusts will likely peak between 30 and 45 mph Monday and Tuesday.

The wind chill, therefore, will be in the teens and 20s first thing Tuesday morning. That’s a far cry from the near-80° warmth some of us will see Thursday afternoon.

Wind chills fall into the teens and 20s first thing Tuesday morning.

This is a harsh, yet important, reminder that frost and/or freezing temperatures still happen this time of year.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will see temperatures drop close-to-if-not below freezing.

Freezing morning temperatures are possible (if not likely) next Tuesday and Wednesday.

On average, the last freeze in our area happens in mid-to-late April.

As enticing as it may be, it’s best to hold off on planting for the time being.

For the latest updates on your forecast, download our 10 News Weather app.