34º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Strong wind to add bitter chill Tuesday morning, fuel fire threat through Wednesday

On average, March is the windiest month of the year in our part of Virginia

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: Wildfires, wind, strong wind, wind gusts, winter, spring, virginia weather, weather forecast
A gusty wind leads to bitter wind chills first thing Tuesday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. – It was just a few days ago that temperatures reached the 70s and lower 80s.

In typical March fashion, however, the temperature roller coaster has sped down the hill. Wind chills early Tuesday morning are in the teens and 20s.

Despite a gusty wind at times, afternoon temperatures recover a few degrees more Tuesday than they did Monday.

High temperatures reach the 40s and 50s Tuesday afternoon.

This gusty wind is more than just a nuisance, however. It is adding to a brush fire threat the next two days.

A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect Wednesday, as the wind gusts get stronger (about 30 to 45 mph at times).

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Wednesday.

We’re are monitoring two fires at the moment. One is on 12 O’Clock Knob Road in southwest Roanoke County/Salem. The other is near Catawba off Keffer Road.

[DOWNLOAD THE 10 NEWS APP to stay up to date on any potential fires sparking in the area.]

Remember that there is a statewide burn ban in place each day until 4 p.m. through the end of April.

While we’re not in a drought, we would like some rain to help extinguish these fires. It looks like that will come Friday, as we track a system moving up the East Coast.

Rain chances rise Friday into early Saturday.

This will be a chilly rain at times. It will linger into Saturday morning before turning more scattered Saturday afternoon.

Most recent forecast data shows that this could be a soaking rain.

Rain totals exceed an inch in parts of the area Friday into Saturday.

This system moves offshore, keeping us mostly dry Sunday.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter