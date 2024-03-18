Roanoke County brush fire grows to about 14 acres, now 20% contained

Drivers in the Catawba area of Roanoke County might notice smoke in the area as crews work to contain a brush fire.

Authorities said they received the initial report regarding the brush fire at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 on Keffer Road. Officials told 10 News that the fire is on private land, not far from the Jefferson National Forest, and doesn’t pose a threat to any structures.

As of Monday, March 18, at about 8:45 a.m., the fire is about 14 acres large and is 20% contained.

Small ground crews from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, the Virginia Department of Forestry and the US Forest Service will be contributing to containment efforts.

The National Weather Service released a special weather statement regarding the current weather conditions, which can be found below:

After coordination with local land managers, a Fire Danger Statement has been issued for Alleghany, Surry and Wilkes Counties in northwest North Carolina, as well as Virginia Counties along and east of the Blue Ridge, and parts of the southern Shenandoah Valley. In these affected areas, gusty winds will coincide with low humidity and dry fuels. Fires will have an easier time starting and spreading. Refer to your local burn-permitting authority on whether you may burn today. If you do burn, exercise extreme caution. NWS

The Roanoke County Fire Marshals Office reports that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities said it is unlikely that the fire will be 100% contained on Monday.