50º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Car fire ignites 20 acres of hillside at 12 O‘Clock Knob Road

Crews are responding to the fire near Salem; currently 10 percent contained

Jennifer Hagan, Digital Content Manager

Tags: fire, wildfire, Salem, climate
Fire crews from Roanoke and Salem responded to a car fire that ignited a hillside, burning 20 acres of land. (WSLS 10)

SALEM, Va. – A car caught on fire earlier Monday and ignited a portion of a hillside at 12 O’Clock Knob Road near Salem, Va.

According to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, three crews were dispatched at 12:57 p.m. to respond to the fire in the 3500 block of Twelve O’Clock Knob Road. The fully engulfed car ignited a hillside, and the size of the wildfire is estimated at 20 acres. There are no current injuries, and no houses are other structures are threatened.

Recommended Videos

The Virginia Department of Forestry is assisting with the fire. It is currently 10 percent contained. Crews are reporting that they are making good progress with getting a line around the fire. Backburning operations are in progress.

Please avoid these areas while crews work and avoid any outdoor burning while these weather conditions remain.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jennifer Hagan has spent 28 years in the communications industry, working as a designer, reporter and quality editor for corporations and newsrooms, where she developed and directed content.

email