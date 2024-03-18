Car fire ignites 20 acres of hillside at 12 O‘Clock Knob Road

Fire crews from Roanoke and Salem responded to a car fire that ignited a hillside, burning 20 acres of land.

SALEM, Va. – A car caught on fire earlier Monday and ignited a portion of a hillside at 12 O’Clock Knob Road near Salem, Va.

According to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, three crews were dispatched at 12:57 p.m. to respond to the fire in the 3500 block of Twelve O’Clock Knob Road. The fully engulfed car ignited a hillside, and the size of the wildfire is estimated at 20 acres. There are no current injuries, and no houses are other structures are threatened.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is assisting with the fire. It is currently 10 percent contained. Crews are reporting that they are making good progress with getting a line around the fire. Backburning operations are in progress.

Please avoid these areas while crews work and avoid any outdoor burning while these weather conditions remain.