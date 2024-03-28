Swath of rain moves east, wind gets crankin’ Thursday, Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – The front that’s produced rain in parts of the area since Tuesday will finally get moving Thursday.

Still, some morning showers will be around in areas east of the Roanoke Valley.

The sky will clear west to east, and the wind will pick up at times Thursday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The wind will be at its strongest Good Friday. Peak gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be common during the afternoon, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to weigh down loose/light-weight things outside.

Aside from that, we expect more sunshine and highs well into the 60s.

The wind will be gusty/strong at times over the next few days.

We’ll stay breezy into the weekend. That breeze coming down the mountains will lead to high temperatures in the 70s for most of the area Easter Sunday.

High temperatures mostly reach the 70s by Easter Sunday.

A front to our north will likely keep most rain north of us Saturday (though a few evening showers aren’t out of the question).

This same front will be close enough to where a few showers will be possible late Easter Sunday, especially into the evening.

It will then stall out, leading to an increased chance of rain early next week before a brief cold snap.