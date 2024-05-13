Slight warm-up Monday comes out ahead of periods of rain Tuesday, Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Mother’s Day was pretty much picture-perfect, weather-wise! Hopefully you got outside to enjoy some of it.

Monday will feature more warmth after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase, and we’ll be breezy at times as well (much like we were Mother’s Day).

Most of us reach well into the 70s Monday afternoon.

This warm-up, increasing clouds and breeze come ahead of a storm system that will bring periods of rain to the area Tuesday.

You won’t see rain all 24 hours, but showers will come in waves.

Expect periods of rain to develop Tuesday.

As low pressure winds up over the area Wednesday, we expect more scattered-to-numerous showers and storms by the afternoon and evening.

More showers and storms will develop Wednesday afternoon.

Some of these will be slow-movers, so a couple flood alerts may be issued by the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be a warmer and drier day, but storm system number two of the week will be right behind it.

Out of that, we expect scattered-to-numerous showers and storms again Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Another chance of showers and storms is in the forecast Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Sunday should be mostly dry, in case you’re already looking toward making weekend plans.