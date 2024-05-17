68º
Tornado warning expires for Henry, Patrick counties

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

UPDATE

A tornado warning for Henry and Patrick counties has expired.

ORIGINAL STORY

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Henry and Patrick Counties.

It’s set to expire at 7 p.m.

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.

