Humidity levels drop as late spring breezes return

ROANOKE, Va. – Following days of mugginess and storminess, it’s almost like we deserve a break from the humidity. That’s something we’ll get the rest of the week.

Despite drier air being in place, it’s still possible that we see isolated showers spill over the mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. Rising motion around a weak area of low pressure will make that possible.

Isolated showers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Tuesday will still be warm, whereas Wednesday afternoon will mostly be in the 70s.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

The drop in humidity makes a bigger difference in the mornings. That’s especially the case later in the week, once the wind backs off a bit. Friday and Saturday mornings will begin in the 40s and lower 50s.

Morning lows through Friday

A breeze from the southwest brings slightly warmer air back into the mix this weekend. It also brings the chance for hit-or-miss afternoon storms Sunday and next Monday.