Another round of easy, breezy, beautiful weather on tap Thursday

High and low temperatures for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. – Much like the past few days, spring breezes will continue the supply of dry and comfortable air.

Gusts reach 15 to 25 mph Thursday afternoon.

Depending on your elevation, temperatures will either peak in the 60s or 70s.

High pressure will camp out overhead, resulting in calming wind Thursday night, Friday and Friday night.

High pressure results in cooler mornings Friday and Saturday.

This means low temperatures drop into the 40s (pretty much) area-wide.

Morning lows Friday and Saturday

If you’ve put the jacket away in the closet, dust it off. It’ll get some action around/shortly after sunrise the next two days.

That same area of high pressure will drift south and east heading into the weekend and next week. Clockwise flow around high pressure means that the air will then be coming out of the south and southwest.

Turning warmer and more humid with the daily chance of showers and storms

We’ll be warmer but slightly more humid. That, along with a series of storm systems to our west, will result in daily chance for showers and storms from Sunday into much of next week.