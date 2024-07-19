75º
Join Insider

Weather

Rounds of rain expected this Weekend

Temperatures will feel amazing too!

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Tags: forecast, weather, rain, storms

ROANOKE, Va. – After weeks of brutal heat, we’ll finally experience some showers as well as cooler temperatures.

The next three days hold a chance of rain due to a stationary front situated along the border of the Carolinas. Any rain we see Friday will be mostly confined to parts of the VA/NC border. A few localized downpours are possible, which would lead to isolated cases of flash flooding.

Today's rain chances

Rain chances persist into the weekend as a stationary front very slowly moves north. More widespread rain chances are likely Saturday as a result.

Temperatures will be very seasonable this week compared to long-term climate averages. After weeks of brutal heat, it’ll feel a lot nicer outside. We’ll max out in the mid to upper 80s for most of the area.

Cooler this weekend

Whereas we have seen temperatures in the 80s only last for a day or two, these temperatures will be here to stay for the upcoming weekend and into next week.

Showers and Nice temperatures

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Edward Shaw officially joined the 10 News team in June 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos