Rounds of rain expected this Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – After weeks of brutal heat, we’ll finally experience some showers as well as cooler temperatures.
The next three days hold a chance of rain due to a stationary front situated along the border of the Carolinas. Any rain we see Friday will be mostly confined to parts of the VA/NC border. A few localized downpours are possible, which would lead to isolated cases of flash flooding.
Rain chances persist into the weekend as a stationary front very slowly moves north. More widespread rain chances are likely Saturday as a result.
Temperatures will be very seasonable this week compared to long-term climate averages. After weeks of brutal heat, it’ll feel a lot nicer outside. We’ll max out in the mid to upper 80s for most of the area.
Whereas we have seen temperatures in the 80s only last for a day or two, these temperatures will be here to stay for the upcoming weekend and into next week.