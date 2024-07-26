Isolated showers Friday afternoon with temperatures warming up hour by hour

ROANOKE, Va. – The Olympic Games opening ceremony takes place Friday afternoon! Here is a look at the opening ceremony forecast.

Opening Ceremony Forecast

Back home, our temperatures get into the upper 70s and 80s Friday afternoon. A couple of spots will likely see the upper 80s as high pressure looks to build in for a couple of days and bring some warmer temperatures.

This afternoon

The overall setup remains unchanged for the day. Moisture continues to move in from the south and west. This will keep our humidity high all day long. The only difference is that rain chances will be isolated in the afternoon.

Moisture continues to build in

The mugginess sticks with us for the next several days. It will feel tropical at times thanks to the pattern we are currently in.

The next several days

Looking ahead to the weekend, the pattern shifts ever so slightly. This results in a mostly dry weekend with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees by Sunday afternoon. An upper-level ridge will build into our north and bring dryer air at the upper levels. This means rain chances will be isolated, and any storms that get going will be short lived.

A quiet pattern for the weekend

If you are looking to get outdoors this weekend, it will be near perfect out there! Temperatures will be right around average for the time of year with the chance for a stray shower each day.

Warming Back Up

