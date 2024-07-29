76º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Scattered showers and storms expected Monday

The rainy pattern returns to start the week, but the heat kicks back in later on

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, muggy, humid, showers, mild, scattered showers, scattered storms, heating up

ROANOKE, Va. – Rain chances increase hour by hour on Monday with the chance to see afternoon thunderstorms scattered about.

Pack the rain gear today

As you are heading out the door Monday morning, you will need to grab the rain gear. For some, the wipers will need to be on for the commute to work.

Scattered showers & Storms

The afternoon is when the threat of showers and storms becomes more widespread. This is all due to a trough (area of weak low pressure) approaching from the west.

A marginal risk for some today

The severe risk is more so to our west, but a couple of counties along the New River Valley have the chance to see severe weather later in the day.

A level 1 for most

In terms of the flash flood risk, just about everyone has the potential to see flash flooding. This is all dependent on where heavy pockets of rain develop.

Increasing day by day

Each day gets warmer and warmer this week. The 90s look to return as early as Wednesday.

Tracking an area this week

The tropics are sparking up again. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the Central Atlantic that has a 50% of developing within the next week.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos