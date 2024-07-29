Scattered showers and storms expected Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Rain chances increase hour by hour on Monday with the chance to see afternoon thunderstorms scattered about.

Pack the rain gear today

As you are heading out the door Monday morning, you will need to grab the rain gear. For some, the wipers will need to be on for the commute to work.

Scattered showers & Storms

The afternoon is when the threat of showers and storms becomes more widespread. This is all due to a trough (area of weak low pressure) approaching from the west.

A marginal risk for some today

The severe risk is more so to our west, but a couple of counties along the New River Valley have the chance to see severe weather later in the day.

A level 1 for most

In terms of the flash flood risk, just about everyone has the potential to see flash flooding. This is all dependent on where heavy pockets of rain develop.

Increasing day by day

Each day gets warmer and warmer this week. The 90s look to return as early as Wednesday.

Tracking an area this week

The tropics are sparking up again. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the Central Atlantic that has a 50% of developing within the next week.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.