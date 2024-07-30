Scattered showers spark up Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Mild and muggy conditions will be the theme of the day. A front moves into the New River Valley later Tuesday morning and eventually treks east. This will bring rain chances through the afternoon, then we turn partly cloudy.

A front moving in from the west

The storm potential is fairly high because of storms pushing along the leading edge of the front.

This afternoon at 2PM

Here is a look at 2 p.m. futurecast. Most of the rain will be pushing east, but residual moisture will allow for isolated showers and storms to pop through the afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/storms

If you are looking to beat the rain Tuesday, the morning is the perfect opportunity to do so. Humidity will continue to be high all day long, so expect to break a sweat.

Back to the upper 80s this afternoon

Once the majority of the rain pushes through, our temperatures will get into the mid-upper 80s as skies try their best to turn partly cloudy.

Lingering showers and storms for Wednesday

Lingering showers will stick around for the rest of the week thanks to the overall setup. High pressure to our west, and low pressure to our north force a northwesterly flow. This pattern will allow for temperatures to warm significantly and for pop-up showers/storms.

Heating up this week

