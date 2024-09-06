Another mild day as changes are on the way for the weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – Here is a look at what we’re tracking as we head into the weekend!

Afternoon temperatures are back into the 80s for some, but are still below average for the time of year.

Today

As we look ahead to the next several days, we are tracking a strong system along the great lakes.

Strong System

This system continues to trek east over the next couple of days, bringing an increase in moisture content to the area. This means we will see isolated showers for parts of our Saturday.

Tomorrow

A cold front begins to push through in the morning, and begins to exit Southwest Virginia around the middle of the afternoon.

2:00PM Saturday

Skies gradually begin to clear during the evening and dry air begins to funnel in.

Drier Air Moving Back In

We will also notice an increase in winds. A light breeze between 5 and 10 miles per hour will be felt from Saturday to Sunday evening with a couple of gusts closer to 15/20 mph.

A look at noon Sunday

Once the isolated showers conclude, the weekend shapes up very nicely! Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Cooling Back Down

