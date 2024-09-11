Another day full of sunshine and seasonable temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – The muggy meter peaks around the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon thanks to a slight shift in our winds. Instead of cool air from up north being brought into the region, more humid and mild air is being brought in from the east.

Hourly today

Afternoon temperatures return to seasonable averages. The Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside will be in the low 80s, while parts of the New River Valley and Highlands are stuck in the 70s.

Today

Hurricane Francine continues to march toward the north and east Wednesday morning. Here is the latest advisory showing the expectation for further strengthening. For more information, please visit the National Hurricane Center.

Expected to intensify

Francine will make landfall Wednesday evening along the Louisiana coastline. Wind gusts could be more than 100 mph at times.

Landfall this evening

The rainfall potential with any tropical system is large, but have a look at the impacts Francine brings to the southeast and mid-west.

Widespread totals

Some impacts we’ll see here at home are an increase in cloud cover and humidity. By Friday, we will be feeling tropical.

The rest of the week

Francine will eventually lose its status as an organized storm as it tracks inland. Notice the potential for showers across the mid-Atlantic as we head into the weekend.

Later this week

