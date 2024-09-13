65º
Weather

Tracking sporadic light showers as we head into the weekend

Rain chances are low, but increased for our Friday. Once we head into the weekend, skies gradually clear.

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Weather Headlines

ROANOKE, Va. – Outflow from Francine is bringing an increase in moisture and the chance for rain showers this morning. Once we get into the weekend, conditions look to settle back down.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the low 70s across the New River Valley. Everywhere else will be in the mid-upper 70s. The caveat? The humidity! It will be fairly high all day long.

Mid-upper 70s

The reason our humidity is high for the day is because of a south and east wind from Francine and high pressure to our north.

This Weekend

As we head into the weekend, skies look to clear for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. However, each morning starts with the chance for a couple of light showers and mostly cloudy skies.

Few Showers Possible

As we look to the tropics, there is one area we are watching that is close to home. Just off the coast of the Carolinas is an area of concern that is given a 30% chance of developing into something significant within the next 7 days.

Outlook

Though models are picking up on a broad area of rotation, there will be a short time for development to occur. Regardless of if this area becomes a named storm or not, it will bring the chance for scattered showers to the mid-Atlantic.

We are continuing to monitor this as it is a tricky forecast.

A look at Monday

While this past week has brought near perfect weather, it has been a while since we’ve had meaningful rain. A moderate drought has broken out across the NRV, Roanoke Valley, and Highlands. So in a sense, some zones need tropical moisture to head this way.

Drought Spreading

