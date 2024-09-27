Tornado warning expires for Botetourt County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a tornado warning for Botetourt County and another portion of Bedford County.

UPDATE

This tornado warning has expired.

ORIGINAL STORY

It’s expected to expire at 5:45 p.m.

This comes after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Montvale. Another severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just south of Troutville. Movement of both storms was to the north at 25 mph at 5:19 p.m.

Locations impacted include:

Buchanan

Troutville

Stewartsville

Montvale

Fincastle

Lithia

Nace

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.

In addition to this, earlier in the day on Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed a possible tornado in Pittyslvania County with reports of damage to the area.

It was located at 2:49 p.m. near Dry Fork or near Chatham, moving north at 25 mph, the National Weather Service reports.

Below you will find pictures of the damage left behind as reported by River City TV.

Here's a look at the damage left behind after a tornado touched down in Dry Folk. (River City TV)