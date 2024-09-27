Tornado warning issued for Charlotte County, Campbell County and Halifax County

A tornado warning has been issued for Charlotte County, Campbell County and Halifax County.

A tornado warning has been issued for Charlotte County, Campbell County and Halifax County.

It’s set to expire at 6:45 p.m.

Recommended Videos

This comes after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Halifax, moving north at 25 mph at 6:15 p.m.

Locations impacted include:

Halifax

Brookneal

Phenix

Nathalie

Cody

Leda

Crystal Hill

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.