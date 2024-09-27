Tornado warning expires for Halifax County

UPDATE
This tornado warning has expired.
ORIGINAL STORY
Another tornado warning has been issued for Halifax County.
It’s set to expire at 7:15 p.m.
This comes after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Alton, or 7 miles southwest of Virgilina, moving northeast at 20 mph at 6:43 p.m.
Locations impacted include:
- Cluster Springs
- Virgilina
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.