Tornado warning expires for Roanoke, Roanoke County and Franklin County

UPDATE

This tornado warning has expired.

ORIGINAL STORY

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Roanoke, Roanoke County and Franklin County.

It’s set to expire at 11:30 p.m.

At 11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Boones Mill, moving northwest at 25 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

The areas affected included:

Roanoke

Vinton

Boones Mill

Poages Mill

Cave Spring

Roanoke Mountain

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.