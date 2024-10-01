Helene finally moves out, but showers linger for the day

ROANOKE, Va. – We are continuing to track some light showers as they move across the region.

Headlines

The setup for the day features a cold front pushing in from the west. This could not come at a better time as it is pushing the remnants of Helene out of the region and out to sea.

Tuesday

Here is a look at 3 p.m. Tuesday. There is still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, and as the front out west approaches, there will be opportunities for showers and maybe a few storms to develop.

3:00PM

The setup for Wednesday changes ever so slightly. Rain chances will be pushed toward the north and east, but a few showers could develop in and around southwest and central Virginia.

Wednesday

Once the cold front pushes through, our skies will feature some sunshine! Partly cloudy skies build in for the rest of the week as high pressure looks to move in and also provide some warmer temperatures.

High Pressure

Rain chances decrease over the next couple of days as much needed dryer weather builds in.

Diminishing as we go on

The jet stream lifts slightly to the north, aiding in some warmer temperatures and lower rain chances!

Staying Close By

We know the past couple of days have been hard for some of our local communities, and clean-up efforts are going to continue for a while. Lower rain chances and clearer skies will hopefully allow for these efforts to be sped up. As always, stay safe everyone!

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.