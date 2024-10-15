Cold air has arrived, and so have freeze warnings

ROANOKE, Va. – The coldest air of the season has arrived thanks to the jet stream dipping way down south. This is bringing in cold and dry air from northern latitudes.

Next Few Days

Tuesday’s high temperatures will remain in the 50s for much of the region. The further south and east you go, the warmer you get Tuesday afternoon.

Today

However, the wind has a different plan. Winds gusting close to 20-25mph throughout the day will make it feel a tad cooler than the forecast high temperatures. Winds are out of the north and west today, which is helping blow in cold air.

Gusty Again

We will continue to deal with really cool and dry air for the next several days. Breezy conditions will also be sticking around.

Next Several Days

Wednesday morning will be even colder than the previous couple of mornings. Thursday looks even colder...

Tomorrow Morning

Since temperatures will be at, near, or below freezing, there is a freeze warning in effect for all of the New River Valley, and most of the Highlands. This is in place for tomorrow morning from 2 a.m. - 10 a.m.

I would also suspect that Thursday morning will bring a freeze warning to the Roanoke Valley, parts of Lynchburg and Southside.

Freeze Warning

