Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
48º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Cold air has arrived, and so have freeze warnings

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s the next couple of mornings

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, Fall, Cool, Dry, Low Humidity, Cooling down, Cold Front, Rain showers, Sunny, Freezing, Frost
Weather Headlines

ROANOKE, Va. – The coldest air of the season has arrived thanks to the jet stream dipping way down south. This is bringing in cold and dry air from northern latitudes.

Next Few Days

Tuesday’s high temperatures will remain in the 50s for much of the region. The further south and east you go, the warmer you get Tuesday afternoon.

Today

However, the wind has a different plan. Winds gusting close to 20-25mph throughout the day will make it feel a tad cooler than the forecast high temperatures. Winds are out of the north and west today, which is helping blow in cold air.

Gusty Again

We will continue to deal with really cool and dry air for the next several days. Breezy conditions will also be sticking around.

Next Several Days

Wednesday morning will be even colder than the previous couple of mornings. Thursday looks even colder...

Tomorrow Morning

Since temperatures will be at, near, or below freezing, there is a freeze warning in effect for all of the New River Valley, and most of the Highlands. This is in place for tomorrow morning from 2 a.m. - 10 a.m.

I would also suspect that Thursday morning will bring a freeze warning to the Roanoke Valley, parts of Lynchburg and Southside.

Freeze Warning

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos