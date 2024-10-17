Cool and breezy Thursday; Warming up for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Another day with cool temperatures along the East Coast!

Cool Air

Temperatures peak Thursday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Notice, our average high for this time of year is 70 degrees! We are still below that and are continuing to get a preview of late Fall and early Winter.

Another cool day

Cooler temperatures will be spread across the New River Valley and parts of the Highlands. Everywhere else will get into the lower 60s!

Today

Breezy winds will make it feel cooler than it actually is. Yes, we will see winds between 10-15mph all day long... again.

This Afternoon

As we look ahead, the really cold air mass that has brought significantly cool temperatures to the region moves out east. Then, warmer air starts to build in this weekend.

Next couple days

Parts of the West Coast will be dealing with the potential for mixed precipitation. Freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain will be possibly along the Rockies on Thursday and Friday.

Next Weather Maker

Eventually, the area of cold air bringing those conditions to the Rockies is cut off from main circulation and wanders around for a few days. Meanwhile, the rest of the country will be experiencing near or above-average temperatures.

Warmer temperatures build in for the weekend and stick around for next week too.

Warming This Weekend

The Climate Prediction Center also indicates the majority of the region will see above-average temperatures for the next 7 to 10 days.

CPC

