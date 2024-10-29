Patchy fog tonight, very warm on Wednesday in ALL zones

Current conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather on Tuesday featured a mix of sun and clouds, providing a dry day overall. As evening arrives, temperatures will fall into the mid-fifties by around 10 p.m., eventually into the 40s to near 50 for overnight lows. So a mild night is ahead.

Wednesday forecast

Looking ahead to Wednesday, weather conditions are expected to remain dry. Early risers should be prepared for some patchy fog to start the day. As the morning progresses, sunshine will increase, leading to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures will climb BIG-TIME, reaching highs in the mid to upper 70s...well above average for this time of year.

Halloween trick-or-treat forecast

As Halloween approaches, the trick-or-treat forecast for Thursday night remains warm and dry. Clouds will thicken throughout Thursday, resulting in a mostly cloudy Thursday evening. However, temperatures will mainly be in the 60s for trick-or-treating...a very nice forecast indeed! A few showers are possible late Thursday night into Friday morning, mainly in the mountains.

