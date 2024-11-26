Morning showers give way to gusty winds

ROANOKE, Va. – Your Local Weather Authority is tracking a cold front moving across the region this morning. Rain showers wrap up soon, but then gusty winds return.

Headlines

Partly to mostly cloudy skies move out as clearer skies build in around lunch hour on Tuesday.

Noon Today

Once the rain showers push out, skies clear thanks to windy conditions. Winds will peak around 30mph for most through the early evening hours.

Gusty

The overall setup for the middle of the week favors and upper-level area of low pressure passing just to our north.

Tomorrow

This may provide moderate impacts for holiday travel across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. This will have little impact on the mid-Atlantic.

Wednesday

The Drumstick Dash is Thanksgiving morning! Here is a look at the forecast if you are attending. Make sure to bring the rain gear as it looks to be a soggy event.

Forecast

Unfortunately, the rain showers continue through the afternoon before wrapping up in the evening. Thanksgiving festivities will have to remain indoors this year.

Forecast

Black Friday brings dryer weather as skies gradually clear and temperatures begin to fall. Gusty winds will also return for the day of shopping.

Forecast

