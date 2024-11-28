A soggy start to Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – The Drumstick Dash will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with increasing temperatures and slightly muggy conditions thanks to Thursday morning’s showers. A few light rain showers could develop around the start but will clear up by late morning.

Forecast

Thursday’s high temperatures linger in the 50s. Areas along the Blue Ridge will be cooler than spots along the Piedmont. Overall, a comfortable Thanksgiving Day once the rain pushes out.

Today

After the rain, winds return. Gusts will reach as high as 30mph across the Roanoke Valley with the potential for even higher gusts along the Blue Ridge.

Ramping Up

The gusty winds stick around for Friday as skies clear up nicely! Notice, temperatures will be much cooler for Black Friday. So, bundle up if you are headed out shopping!

Clearing Up Nicely

A big football game takes place at Lane Stadium this weekend. The winner will have bragging rights for a year and will make a bowl game. A cold night is in store to settle this annual clash.

Saturday Night

The jet stream is diving way down south! It will push all the way down into the tropics later Thursday and stay that far south for a while. Cold air takes over much of the U.S.

Cooling Us Down

After Thursday’s morning showers our skies clear up for the next several days. Temperatures will also remain cold thanks to an arctic blast!

Looking Ahead

