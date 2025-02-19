Not much snow right now, but a little more is coming

Upcoming weather changes and alerts

ROANOKE, Va. – While most areas are currently dry, we’re not done yet. This break will be short-lived as a cold front is due to move through between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday, possibly leaving a light dusting to as much as an inch of snow in its wake. By lunchtime, though, we can look forward to the welcome return of dry weather...and by the afternoon, we will see more sunshine too! But temperatures will be very cold for the rest of the work week.

Blustery winds and low wind chills

Hold onto your hats, because the winds are expected to pick up speed! Current wind speeds are a gentle 5 to 10 mph, but by sunrise on Thursday, they’ll ramp up to a blustery 8 to 16 mph, with gusts reaching anywhere from 20 to 40 mph as the day goes on. This uptick means you’ll want to keep an eye on the wind chills, which could dip to single digits in the Highlands and New River Valley, and hover in the teens elsewhere by late Thursday. And by Friday morning, wind chills (feel-like temperatures) be below zero in the mountains. In response to the incoming chill, the National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for the Highlands and the New River Valley, effective from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Don’t forget to bundle up!

Temperatures rising through the weekend

Tonight, temperatures will drop to around 22 degrees. Thursday won’t see much of a climb, with highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. But there’s good news on the horizon! By the weekend, temperatures will gradually rise, bringing highs in the 40s and even some 50s by Sunday. We’ll be even warmer early next week! While it won’t be beach weather, it’s certainly a step in the right direction! And once we turn dry Thursday afternoon, we will stay that way through early next week. That means a dry weekend is ahead! The next chance for a little bit of rain lies on Tuesday.

Stay warm and keep your fingers crossed for clearer skies soon.