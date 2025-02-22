The Warm Trend Begins!

ROANOKE, Va. – Today will be a nice day to get outside, but it may be too cold for some. If that’s a worry of yours I think you’ll like the trend that is headed our way!

Today

Temperatures return to the 40s this afternoon! The warm trend starts today and continues well into next week.

Today's Highs

Winds will be light and variable throughout the day maxing out around 10mph. Eventually they become out of the south and help bring in warmer air.

Much Lighter

The jet stream starts to push north this afternoon and continues off to the north over the course of next week.

Warming Up

Temperatures thaw out as a result! Here is a look at how the Country shapes up Tuesday afternoon. Most localities will be dealing with warmer than average temperatures compared to the cooler than average temperatures we’ve been seeing the past couple of weeks.

This Week

