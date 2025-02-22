Skip to main content
Clear icon
22º
Weather

The Warm Trend Begins!

High pressure slides in as the jet stream lifts north.

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, Clear, Sunshine, Sunny, Warmer, Partly Cloudy, Clouds, Winter, Jet Stream, Cloudy, Mostly Cloudy
Next Several Days

ROANOKE, Va. – Today will be a nice day to get outside, but it may be too cold for some. If that’s a worry of yours I think you’ll like the trend that is headed our way!

Today

Temperatures return to the 40s this afternoon! The warm trend starts today and continues well into next week.

Today's Highs

Winds will be light and variable throughout the day maxing out around 10mph. Eventually they become out of the south and help bring in warmer air.

Much Lighter

The jet stream starts to push north this afternoon and continues off to the north over the course of next week.

Warming Up

Temperatures thaw out as a result! Here is a look at how the Country shapes up Tuesday afternoon. Most localities will be dealing with warmer than average temperatures compared to the cooler than average temperatures we’ve been seeing the past couple of weeks.

This Week

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

