Enjoy the warmth as temperatures soar back into the 60s

ROANOKE, Va. – A lot of us get back into the 60s once again as skies will be mostly clear!

Each Day

We are also gaining daylight each and every day! We make the switch from Eastern Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time on March 9! This means the sun will rise a little later for a few weeks, but it will set later too!

Tonight

Tuesday night’s low temperatures will be in the 30s for most with a few spots sprinkled in around the 40-degree mark.

This Week

The thaw-out continues this week as most of the country continues to experience warmer-than-average temperatures.

The Trend

Our next weather maker moves into town on Thursday. Isolated rain chances will be possible as cooler air moves in for a short while to close out the week.

On The Way!

Spring is almost here! While we are getting an early taste of spring this week, the astronomical start is March 20!

