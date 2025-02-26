Enjoy another spring-like day as temperatures soar to the 60s and 70s

ROANOKE, Va. – Keeping warm yet again Wednesday afternoon. Have a look at temperatures across the country! Everywhere you see in orange will be experiencing above-normal temperatures thanks to both the subtropical and polar jet streams pushing north.

Today

Sixties will be featured across Southwest and Central Virginia during the peak afternoon hours with some localities getting into the 70s!

Around The Area

Our next cold front moves in Thursday morning. Isolated and light showers will be possible before sunrise.

Tomorrow Morning

A moderate rain is possible through the rest of the morning and into the midafternoon as scattered showers trek in.

Once the rain moves out, our temperatures will be cooler than what we’ve seen so far this week.

Tomorrow Afternoon

A planetary alignment happens later this week! On Friday evening, around 6:10 p.m., you can view a bunch of planets on the horizon! Check out the details below.

Planetary Alignment

Because of the cold front that passes by on Thursday, the jet stream will push back down south for a brief time. Colder (near average of about 53 degrees) temperatures build in for a few days.

Jet Stream

