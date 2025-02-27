Spotty showers passing through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front provides light spotty showers that move across the region over the course of the day.

Later This Morning

By 2 p.m., most of the rain activity has pushed east. Areas surrounding Lynchburg and Southside will continue to see a few light showers, but they clear up by the late afternoon.

This Afternoon

Because of the timing of the front, our temperatures will differ from zone to zone. The New River Valley stays in the 50s because they see the front’s impacts first. While Southside gets close to the 70s because the arrival time of the rain is in the afternoon.

Around The Area

Skies eventually clear up in the evening as winds become a tad gusty. Wrap around moisture from the backside of the area of low pressure will bring rain showers and even a wintry mix to the west facing slopes.

I do think some of these showers—maybe even a few snowflakes/showers—make it into the NRV and Highlands.

Later Tonight

The jet stream is pushed to the north at the moment, but it does meander south this weekend. This means a brief rush of cold/chilly air returns to the mid-Atlantic.

This Weekend

A tale of two seasons would be an understatement. We go from the 60s to the 40s by this weekend.

Temperature Swing

Here is a look at your 7 day forecast! The temperature roller coaster continues as we track rain chances next week.

Temperature Roller Coaster

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.