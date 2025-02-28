Enjoy the dry weekend ahead

Nice Saturday weather

ROANOKE, Va. – The weekend is shaping up to be dry and pretty bright. Expect mainly clear skies and mild temperatures tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s.

And Saturday will see more sun than clouds. Yes, Saturday will probably see more clouds than what we saw on Friday, especially in the mountains. But, overall it will still be a nice start to the weekend with highs close to 60 degrees.

Get ready for a cooler Sunday

However, keep an eye on that sweater for Sunday. A weak cold front is expected to make its way through the area Saturday night. While it won’t bring rain, it’s set to drop temperatures significantly. As a matter of fact, Sunday looks sunnier than Saturday! But it will be colder, with highs only in the 30s and 40s.

Looking ahead: rain returns next week

We’ll start the next work week off on a nice note. Monday will be dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will still be in the 40s and 50s, but will rise to near 60 on Tuesday. Most of Tuesday is dry too, but later in the day, some spotty showers will be possible. The best chance for rain (and storms) next week lies on Wednesday. A strong cold front will move through the area. If the front moves through in the morning, that’s good...that means a lower chance for severe weather.

But if the front arrives during the heating of the day, that could mean a higher chance for some severe weather. So please stay tuned. Regardless it will be very warm with highs in the 60s. Behind that front, we will drop into the 40s on Thursday. We may even have the chance for west slope snow showers come Thursday morning.



Stay connected with the Weather Authority

For ongoing updates, trust the Weather Authority. Don't forget to share your weekend photos with us through Pin It.