Lots of sunshine as we head into the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The temperature roller coaster continues as we head into the weekend!

Today

If you are planning on getting outside on Friday, there will be fair weather out and about. Lots of sunshine with warming temperatures continue to bring the spring-like feel.

Gusty

The only weather disturbance we have to deal with for the day is the winds. They gust between 15 and 25 mph throughout the day and slowly fall off later on.

Forecast

Temperatures return to the mid and upper 50s Friday afternoon, with some localities around the region getting back into the 60s!

Very Nice

A pleasant weekend is ahead! Saturday will feature similar weather to our Friday. Sunday features a bit of a cool down as chilly air makes a brief return.

Roanoke Valley

The next seven days will feature temperatures that are a bit all over the place.

Next Week

We are tracking our next weather maker in the middle of next week. We will be watching this system closely as it likely brings the risk of severe weather while trekking across the middle portions of the country.

