Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Wednesday, March 5

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking the first big system of the spring season that brings the threat for severe weather. The Plains, Gulf Coast and Southeast will be the first to see severe weather Monday, and eventually into Tuesday. A level 3/5 risk (Tuesday) is currently in place for our friends to our west.

Tuesday

Eventually this same system treks east and impacts us on Wednesday. The risk for severe weather includes nearly all of the mid-Atlantic and extends down the east coast.

Wednesday

Here locally, a level 1/5 marginal risk is in place for the Roanoke Valley, NRV and Highlands, while a level 2/5 slight risk is in place for Southside and the Lynchburg area.

At the moment, the areas for the highest risks are along and east of US 29.

Level 1/5 and 2/5

Here is a look at futurecast at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds will start prior to this time, but the coverage grows through the morning.

Wednesday 7am

By 10 a.m., the majority of the front has pushed through with lingering showers and storms pushing in behind. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible in the storms/showers that follow. The risk of an isolated tornado is also non-zero.

Wednesday 10am

Lunch hour will bring isolated storms, some of which will pack a punch.

There is a caveat to the timing of this system. If it comes in a bit slower and the timing is pushed back, then the impacts will be greater as temperatures heat up, and instability becomes more present.

If the system moves in earlier, then the risk will likely decrease. This is something Your Local Weather Authority is watching closely as the next 24-36 hours will be pivotal in nailing this forecast. As for now, the warning signs are there.

Wednesday 12pm

Winds at nearly 5,000 feet will be howling. They will be between 60 mph and 80 mph. If any of these winds get mixed down, some damage to property could occur. The winds will also be twisting with height, which increases the risk for isolated tornadoes.

Winds

There won’t be too much fuel for storms out there because this system is expected to move in during the morning hours. Again, if the timing is shifted back a couple of hours our temperatures will heat up and increase the storm energy.

Convective Available Potential Energy

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.