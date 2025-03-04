Strong-to-severe storms likely on Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A potent cold front is expected to sweep through the area, bringing in a host of severe weather conditions. It’s important to stay informed and prepared as this system moves in. For this reason, a Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued.

Quiet this evening, but not tomorrow

After a quiet day on Tuesday, this evening will follow suit. Clouds will thicken but it will be dry and tonight will be very mild. Well after midnight (really after about 4a) we will start to see some rain moving into the mountains. And that will be just the initial impact. The worst of the weather will enter on Wednesday. The morning hours will likely be rocky as the main-line of rain/storms moves through the region. Close to lunch-time we may see a break for a little bit...and may even squeeze out some sunshine. However, a few more showers and storms may move in later in the day and if we can destabilize enough, a couple storms may continue to pack a punch. The threats on Wednesday include: wind, hail, heavy rain (0.5-1.5″ headed our way), thunder/lightning...and while the threat is low, a stray tornado cannot be ruled out. It will be windy and warm on Hump Day with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. We will dry out either late in the day or in the evening and the rest of the week looks calmer.

Rest of the week

Behind this strong cold front, we will turn colder on Thursday. As a matter of fact, later Wednesday night into Thursday, some upslope, high elevation snow showers will be possible. Most of these snow showers will stay in West Virginia. Thursday will see more sun east and more clouds west with highs only reaching the middle 40s. It will stay windy on Thursday as well. Friday will be dry for everybody under partly to mostly sunny skies. And we will warm up right back up, reaching the upper 50s with less wind in the forecast to end the work week,

Looking to the weekend

Saturday will be the warmer of the two weekend days, as temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper 50s. We will fall into the 40s and low-to-mid 50s on Sunday. Both weekend days look partly sunny. A stray rain shower cannot be ruled out in the mountains on Saturday, but a better chance for isolated showers may move in on Sunday. More of us look to stay dry than get wet. We should warm up again next week.

Stay updated

Remember to stay tuned to 10 News and WSLS.com for the latest updates and alerts. Be sure to share your photos and videos of the weather on Pin It!