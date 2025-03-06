Extreme wind takes over Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Quite the change in our weather over the last day or so. From mild, muggy and stormy to chilly and windy, the changes keep coming as we head into the weekend.

Weather Headlines

For now, wind advisories are in place for most of Southwest and Central Virginia because of really gusty winds. These expire Friday at 4 a.m.

A high wind warning is in effect for Grayson, Carroll and Floyd Counties until 7 p.m. tonight. Then, a wind advisory takes over for these counties.

Today

Winds will be present all day long with gusts peaking around 40 mph for Roanoke.

Gusting

Winds are even higher along the Blue Ridge with gusts reaching higher than 50 mph.

Still Gusting

Temperatures are quite cool Thursday afternoon. A lot of us get into the 40s, but the wind will keep the chill in place. The real feel will be in the 30s for much of the day.

Sunshine provides some relief as mostly clear skies build in throughout the day.

Today's Highs

And a reminder that we change the clocks this weekend. We spring forward at 2 a.m. Sunday morning and gain an hour of daylight in the evening hours.

Spring Forward

The warming trend kicks it up a notch as we head into next week!

Warming next week

