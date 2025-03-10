Spring warmth is here with highs in the 70s, but watch for pollen

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures warm up very nicely Monday afternoon as a lot of us return to the 60s, but warmer air continues to build in throughout the week.

Today's Highs

The full effects of spring have arrived. This means pollen has returned and high levels of juniper, maple and ash will be present all week long.

Forecast

The jet stream will continue to move north and east over the course of the week. This provides the flow of warmer air from regions to our south!

This Week

Here is a look at daytime highs in the Roanoke Valley this week. While the low 70s are expected, a couple of spots will likely reach the mid 70s around the region. Lynchburg and Southside will likely see the mid-upper 70s at least once before the week is over.

Warming Up

We are monitoring a nice large area of high pressure that will bring mostly clear and sunny skies for many days this week. However, as we head into the weekend, our rain chances increase significantly.

This Weekend

And if you are a fan of the warmer weather, I have good news for you! The warm trend continues into next week as the Climate Prediction Center is anticipating warmer-than-average temperatures for March 16-20.

Long Term

