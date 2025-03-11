Skip to main content
70 degree afternoons are back!

Warming up with lots of sunshine on Tuesday!

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – Clear skies and cool temperatures kick off our Tuesday, but we warm up very quickly thanks to lots of sunshine. It will be a great morning to enjoy the outdoors!

Planner

Afternoon temperatures soar into the 70s! The transition to spring continues Tuesday afternoon.

Today

Much of the country will be warmer than average this week as a large area of high pressure takes over the central and eastern portions. Subtle changes occur once we get to the weekend.

Mid-Week

The moon may look full out there, but it won’t be full until later in the week when a lunar eclipse happens. Here are the details for Thursday night and Friday morning’s Blood Moon.

Friday Morning

And while the weather is warm and pleasant now, some changes are on the way as our next storm system moves across the country.

Weekend Storms

If you are a fan of the warmer weather, I have good news. The Climate Prediction Center indicates that next week will also feature warmer than normal temperatures.

Next Week

