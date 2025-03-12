Skip to main content
Weather

Another Sunny Day With Warm Temperatures

The 70s return again this afternoon with some spots getting close to 80 degrees!

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

What We're Tracking

ROANOKE, Va. – Cool and calm conditions are kicking off our Wednesday morning. Lots of sunshine will provide a quick warm up into the 50s between 9 and 10 am.

This Morning

The 70s return again this afternoon! Some areas in Southside will likely reach the 80 degree mark by the time the day concludes!

Today

A full moon takes place Friday morning! The worm blood moon will reach totality at 2:56am Friday. The moon will have an orange/red tint to it during the event.

Friday Morning

If you are planning on heading downtown for the St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend you can expect warming temperatures with cloudy skies.

Parade

As we get into the middle of the afternoon on Saturday, the chance for isolated showers and storms grows. Bringing the umbrella or rain coat to the parade may not be a bad idea!

Storms

The chance for severe weather continues into Sunday as a level 2/5 threat carries over from Saturday. Showers and storms are possible in the late morning that continue into the afternoon.

Storms

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

