Dry and warm again on Wednesday

Upcoming rain and thunderstorms

ROANOKE, Va. – Our Hump Day will be marked with mainly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. The wind will be on the increase, but overall Wednesday will be another great day to be outside. A cold front however is making its move to the east and as it does, it will change our weather as it passes through. By Thursday, some rain and potential thunderstorms might make an appearance between late morning and sunset. Skies will clear out late Thursday night and we will see more sunshine once again on Friday.

Pollen levels are high

If you’ve been sneezing or feeling a bit wheezy, you’re not alone. The pollen levels are quite high right now, mainly due to trees budding and mold spores. These levels will remain high until we can get some rain in here to wipe some of that pollen away. So the levels may drop a bit later this week.

Looking ahead

The wind is not a big deal right now. However, expect those winds to pick up with the coming cold front. Gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph on Thursday and Friday before calming down a bit by the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, we will see a mix of sun and clouds. While a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday, the vast majority of us will be dry this weekend. After a cooler day on Friday, the mercury will start to rise again on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will get close to 70 in a few spots to close out the weekend. Another disturbance may impact the area early next week, bringing another chance for some rain. Behind this cold front, temperatures may again fall by Tuesday.

For more updates and to share your own weather photos on Pin It, check out Pin It. Stay tuned with 10 News for all your weather updates.