Near 80 degrees for some before cooler air makes a return

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a really warm day with temperatures ranging from 10 to 20 degrees above average. However, some noticeable changes are on the horizon.

Weather Headlines

If you are planning on getting outdoors Wednesday morning, it will be a tad chilly with mostly clear skies.

Planner

Temperatures warm up hour by hour and eventually, we get into the 70s across the region. Some spots will be pushing the 80-degree mark!

Around The Area

Pollen remains high for the rest of the week as spring conditions look to continue. Something you’ll notice is the slight decline in pollen levels on Thursday and Saturday. Why is that?

Forecast

Cloud cover and rain showers! Thursday morning and afternoon will provide the chance for isolated showers to build in that may become more scattered as the day progresses. Rainfall totals range between 0.1 - .25 inches with some completely missing out.

Thursday

Then, once we get into the overnight, the chance for west-facing slope snow will increase. Parts of the NRV and Highlands will see flurries and perhaps a light accumulation by the time Friday morning comes around.

Thursday

Winds will also increase through the day as cooler air funnels in behind the front. Gusts reach as high as 25-30 mph by the evening and stick around for a few days after.

Gusty

Astronomical spring begins Thursday! Here is a look at how our start to spring looks on average.

Statistics

