The spring season has officially begun!

Spring is here! So, what does that mean for our weather?

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday is the first day of spring! And while the past several days have been warm, sunny and spring-like, Thursday will be a bit different.

Today!

Temperatures will be maxing out in the 60s Thursday afternoon. Cloud cover builds in through the morning and lasts most of the day.

Today

The big story for the day is the rain that moves in. By 9 a.m., the NRV is dealing with isolated to scattered showers.

Blacksburg, Craig, Floyd, Christiansburg and Covington will see showers move in around the 10 a.m. hour.

10am

The wave of rain continues to push east through the morning and is knocking on the door of Lexington, Lynchburg and Southside around midday.

12pm

Lingering isolated showers continue to move in behind the main line of showers. These eventually push out by late evening.

5pm

Something we haven’t talked about in a while is the potential for snow. Yes! Snow! The west-facing slopes and portions of the NRV and Highlands will likely see a dusting to light accumulation late Thursday night. Flurries will be swirling around in the air for some but mostly those in the highest of elevations.

10pm

And you know how this drill goes. After a front passes, the winds increase. Here is a look at how Thursday’s wind plays out.

Turning Gusty

Because of the peak in winds Thursday night, a wind advisory goes into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts through 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Today

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

