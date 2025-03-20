The spring season has officially begun!

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday is the first day of spring! And while the past several days have been warm, sunny and spring-like, Thursday will be a bit different.

Temperatures will be maxing out in the 60s Thursday afternoon. Cloud cover builds in through the morning and lasts most of the day.

The big story for the day is the rain that moves in. By 9 a.m., the NRV is dealing with isolated to scattered showers.

Blacksburg, Craig, Floyd, Christiansburg and Covington will see showers move in around the 10 a.m. hour.

The wave of rain continues to push east through the morning and is knocking on the door of Lexington, Lynchburg and Southside around midday.

Lingering isolated showers continue to move in behind the main line of showers. These eventually push out by late evening.

Something we haven’t talked about in a while is the potential for snow. Yes! Snow! The west-facing slopes and portions of the NRV and Highlands will likely see a dusting to light accumulation late Thursday night. Flurries will be swirling around in the air for some but mostly those in the highest of elevations.

And you know how this drill goes. After a front passes, the winds increase. Here is a look at how Thursday’s wind plays out.

Because of the peak in winds Thursday night, a wind advisory goes into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts through 8 a.m. Friday morning.

