Wind continues as we look at your weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Winds decline hour by hour on Friday as cooler air pushes in. Gusts are upwards of 30 mph Friday morning, but by the evening they calm near 10 mph.

Gusty

With the pairing of winds and cooler air, we are seeing wind chill. Here is a look at 10 a.m., where most of the region will feature a real feel in the 20s and 30s.

Wind Chill

As winds die down and temperatures go up, the real feel will reflect more of the actual temperature by the middle of the afternoon.

Today

Seasonal weather builds in for the weekend! 66 degrees on Saturday and 65 degrees on Sunday with breezy winds and partly cloudy skies. The chance for rain showers increases Sunday evening as our next front looks to bring some much-needed rain to the region.

This Weekend

Pollen will also continue to be an issue for the next several days.

Forecast

Rain chances remain isolated into next week as seasonal temperatures make a run at the week.

Forecast

And while Friday’s forecast high is right around 60 degrees, the end of spring will feature average high temperatures in the 80s!

In Seasons

