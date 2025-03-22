Mild March Weekend

Roanoke, VA – We’re in for some typical springtime weather this weekend.

mild

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will max out in the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. We could see a few stray showers in the Highlands region, but most of the region will remain dry.

With low humidity and blustery winds, we’ll have an increased risk for fire danger. It’s best to avoid burning the next couple days just as a precaution.

next 7 days

We’ll see rain return Monday and last on and off throughout the day. As we head into Tuesday, showers will become more isolated.

monday morning rain

Temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s for most of next week, with mostly dry conditions as we head into next weekend.