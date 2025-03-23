Skip to main content
Fire risk continues Sunday, nice temperatures

While it’ll feel nice outside, it’s best not to burn anything today

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Even though we’re going to have nice weather today, bone dry conditions combined with more gusty winds will continue our wildfire risk into today.

Avoid burning
gusty this week

Temperatures will get into the mid 60s throughout the region today, making for a typical springtime day. We’ll start out pretty sunny, before more clouds build in later in the day. These clouds will come as a cold front approaches through the area overnight Sunday into Monday.

60s for most

Unlike the last cold front that came through, this one will bring beneficial moisture along with it. We’ll see some showers overnight that will certainly help reduce our fire risk. We could see a few more showers pop up Tuesday morning as well.

1 am

After that front passes, temperatures will drop into the mid 50s throughout the region. This chillier weather won’t last long, as we’re back into the upper 60s and 70s to wrap up the week.

mild start

