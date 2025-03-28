Warm weekend ahead as temperatures soar into the 80s

ROANOKE, Va. – It is a mostly cloudy and mild start out there Friday morning. A lot of temperatures are kicking off in the 40s and 50s, but warm into the 70s by the middle of the day.

Planner

Friday afternoon features the 70s and 80s. Winds out of the south are pumping in warmer air, and some more humid air, which will help alleviate some of the wild fire threat.

Today

Pollen count is still very high for the day as warm temperatures are causing more blooming and blossoming to happen across the region.

Forecast

It’s race weekend in Martinsville! Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for much of the weekend as rain chances build in.

Race Weekend

There is a level 3/5 risk for severe weather to our west on Sunday. This threat pushes east as we head into next week.

Sunday

The severe risk on Monday takes up most of the east coast. This is a situation Your Local Weather Authority will monitor over the next couple of days.

Monday

Here is a look at futurecast on Monday. Warm air continues to move in from the south as a front approaches from the west.

Monday

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.