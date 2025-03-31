Storms end this evening, skies clear overnight

Cold front passing through

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front moved through the area today bringing with it more showers and storms. Thankfully the worst of the weather stayed to the south and west of us. The rain/storms will end this evening and clouds will dissipate overnight. Behind this front, the wind will stay breezy and temperatures will cool down.

Calmer weather starts Tuesday

After a stormy start to the week, Tuesday is expected to be a breath of fresh air with mainly sunny skies from sunrise to sunset. While it will remain breezy in the morning, winds should die down by the afternoon. The bright conditions are set to continue into Wednesday morning, although some clouds may develop in the afternoon. Temperatures both days will reach the 60s for most of us...near normal for this time of year.

Heating up later in the week

Looking ahead, expect temperatures to rise into the 80s by Thursday and Friday before cooling to the 70s over the weekend...eventually falling into the 60s early next week. Friday looks to be the hottest day, reaching the mid-to-upper 80s! With the exception of a rogue shower or storm, Thursday will be mainly dry. However, a few more storms will move in Friday into the weekend. As of now, Sunday looks to be the wettest day over the next week or so, wtih scattered showers and storms a good bet. We should dry out early next week.

For the latest updates, stay tuned to Weather Authority or share your weather photos and videos on Pin It.