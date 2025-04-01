Clearing skies and breezy winds before big changes arrive

ROANOKE, Va. – Skies clear up through the morning hours as winds continue to gust at times.

Today

Temperatures are warming up hour by hour on Tuesday. Eventually, most of us see high temperatures in the 60s, with some spots pushing the 70-degree mark.

Today

And while the winds are gusting out there Tuesday morning, they slowly calm down. Breezy conditions last through the evening.

Breezy

Another strong front pushes across the country on Wednesday. For us, winds will be out of the east and southeast. This will provide a bit more cloud cover as winds bank against the mountains. So, temperatures will be a little cooler as well.

Wednesday

The storm potential is highest to our west as a large and strong system pushes into the Midwest and South.

Wednesday

Rain showers are likely and possible through the week as that very same system treks near to the mid-Atlantic. A key feature in our setup is the area of high pressure just off the shore of the east coast. This will look to deflect most rain to the north and funnel in really warm air from the south.

Any movement in this area of high pressure will influence what we see for the rest of the week.

Later This Week

Some of us are under a level 1 and 2 risk for Thursday. Again, this setup is volatile given the area of high pressure nearby.

Any changes to the forecast will be updated in the coming days.

Thursday

The pollen count will also be very high through the week.

This Week

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.